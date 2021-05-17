On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Colleen Goodspeed, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
Colleen is a loving, kind-hearted, and caring person who enjoys talking and listening to others. She has an unbelievably green thumb; she could grow anything. Give her a stick and she would make it into a thriving tree. Playing in the dirt is one of her favorite things to do. She loves boating, traveling, sewing, hugging, and laughing.
Colleen will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Steve, and their precious children, Hannah and Ashley (David), by her beautiful granddaughters, Adalyn and Evelin, by her mother Ilene, and by her brothers and sisters Jim (Karol), Renee, John (Sandra), Joe (Judy), Connie (Doug), Julie (Mark) and Michelle. Colleen will also forever be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 PM and a public WALK THRU visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Avenue, Eau Claire. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com