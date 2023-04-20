Colleen Faye Kopp left this earth April 18th, 2023, after fighting pancreatic cancer for one month. In 1951, Colleen was born to Fred Shaw Kopp and Julienne Florence Kopp at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. She attended Mound’s Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, Minnesota from 1969-1972, graduating with a 3-year degree. Post-graduation, Colleen was a registered nurse throughout the United States, moving to find work whenever necessary. Her travels for work brought her to Colorado, where she met the love of her life Bernie Baker at the bar in a small hotel. It was love at first sight. Bernie and Colleen were married on September 11, 1987, and had a marriage filled with love and adventure. Bernie’s work as a lineman continued to take them through many states, though Colleen and Bernie settled in Elk Mound with the arrival of their first son. She was an active member of Amy Chapel church for many years.
Colleen was an incredible woman in many regards. Her loved ones note her intelligence, her selflessness, and her strong will. She was always willing to help others, no matter what they needed. From working as a missionary to Peru for a year, to attempting to bike across the country by herself, to hanging stuffed stockings on Christmas morning, Colleen’s strength of spirit was shown in everything she did. Colleen is noted for her love of the outdoors, God’s creation, and reading cozy mysteries. She adored flower gardening, going to the ocean, watching the birds, and raising her herd of pygmy goats. Above all else, Colleen loved reading and studying God’s Word, as she would commune with her heavenly Father daily. Her curiosity and affection for the natural world, anyone in her life, and her heart for Christ will be greatly missed. Colleen is survived by her mother Julienne Kopp, siblings Dawn Hase and Tom Kopp, her husband Bernie, her sons Matthew and Travis Baker, her daughter-in-law Jessica Baker, and numerous extended family members and friends.
Funeral service for Colleen will take place at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Amy Chapel, E9882 370th Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Pastor Dale Bussinger officiating. Visitation will take place at the church that morning from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Rock Falls Cemetery in Rock Falls immediately following the service.