Colleen Wheeler

Colleen M. Wheeler, age 90, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 25th, 2019, at her home in Menomonie, WI.
She was born April 13th, 1929 in Dallas, Wisconsin to Carl and Helga (Gunderson) Anderson. She graduated from Chetek High School in 1947. On December 18th, 1947, Colleen married Erling A. Wheeler in Sand Creek, Wisconsin. In December of 2017 Erling and Colleen celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Soft spoken, but with a keen sense of humor, Colleen brought calm and a sense of home wherever she went. She was an eternal optimist, always finding the positive in times of hardship or grief. It was also in those tough times that she was at her best; Colleen was the calm in many of life’s storms that swept up during her 90 years. More than anything, Colleen enjoyed being at home, with her crossword puzzles, her books and her family.
Colleen is survived by her daughters, Becky (Kris Nelson), Chris Wheeler, Lori (Greg Szymanski), and son, Scott (Judy). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helga, brother, Arlen Anderson, sister, Donna Stansbury and loving husband, Erling Wheeler.
A celebration of life for Colleen will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29th, 2019, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin, with Reverend Don Wisner officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Pine Creek Cemetery in the Town of Wilson at a later date.
