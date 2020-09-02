Colonel “Tom” Kelly age 72 of Menomonie, died of heart complications on Monday August 24, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Tom was born December 22, 1947, in Eau Claire to John E. “Jack” and Eleanor “Elly” (Hoffman) Kelly. For many years Tom worked at the Greater Development Center in Eau Claire and at Indianhead Enterprises in Menomonie. Tom was most passionate about his extensive police and fire department patch collection from all around the country, as well as his Tonka and fire truck collections.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, John Kelly of Madison; his sister, Margaret (Michael) Jodouin of Menomonie; nephew Patrick McMartin of Fall Creek; two nieces, Meghan McMartin of Menomonie and Brenda (Erick) Kearns of St. John’s, FL and their children, Jackson and Elianna Kearns.
Funeral services were held 11:00 AM Friday August 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
