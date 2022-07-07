Connie Burkey, 75, passed away peacefully in Woodstock, Illinois with family at her side on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born to Robert and Narice Bortle in 1946 on her father’s birthday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Connie graduated from Elgin High School in Illinois in 1964 and lived in Crystal Lake for several decades. She enjoyed a career in drafting then returned to school to earn credentials as an X-ray technician until she retired.
When not working, Connie was happiest in the company of her husband, many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as having coffee and chocolate with a few close friends. She volunteered at Young at Heart, fostering small dogs (or adopting them). Connie also volunteered at the Crystal Lake Food Pantry and contributed time and talent to organizations her grandchildren and great grandchildren were involved in.
Connie is survived by her mother, Narice (Jolliffe) Bortle, sisters Diane (Bortle) Gunnard, and Sherry (Bortle) Hysell.
Connie was preceded in passing by husband Fred Burkey, father Robert Bortle, sister Jeanne (Bortle) Gunter, and sister Denice (Bortle) Keres.
A memorial corn roast honoring Connie and Fred is being planned for July 30 with a special effort to collect donations for the Woodstock senior animal rescue shelter, Young at Heart.
