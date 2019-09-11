Connie Davis, 70, of Fort Mohave, AZ passed away on August 27, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to Patricia Bailey and the late Allen Hendricks on February 2, 1949. Connie graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1967. She married David Davis on October 20, 1984.
Connie Jean Davis lived in Eau Claire until 2015 when she and her husband moved to Arizona. Connie was a gifted artist and author as well as a Licensed Practical Nurse and Cosmetologist. She also earned a B.A. in Interior Design from UW-Stout.
A member of Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd for many years, she devoted much of her time to helping the homeless, teaching youth classes, and creating beautiful set designs for Vacation Bible School.
Connie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, David Davis; son, Fred Hines (Teri); daughter Robin Chopskie (Michael); stepson Charles Davis; and grandchildren Alex Berg, Krista Hines, Kylea Davis, and Mya Davis. She is also survived by her three siblings: Allen Hendricks, Don Hendricks (Ruth), and Virginia Hendricks-Smith (Randal).
Connie was a ray of sunshine; she had a strong faith and a beautiful spirit. She touched many lives and will be missed by all. She will forever be our Shining Star.