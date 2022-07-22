Connie Mae Heath, age 74, of Cleghorn, ended her struggle with Alzheimer’s on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with her family by her side. Connie was born March 20, 1948, in Eau Claire to Orville and Iva (Woodford) Pederson. She attended elementary school in Cleghorn and graduated from Memorial High School in 1966. She then attended CVTC for accounting. Connie worked at the Presto Ordinance plant making ammunition for the Vietnam War. She married Larry Heath in 1969. With that union, they were blessed with two children. They built their own house in the Cleghorn area where she lived with her family for the rest of her life.
Throughout her life, she valued family time with her children and grandchildren. She inherited the love of Christmas from her parents and made sure that she shared that love with her family. She took joy in camping and traveling and especially enjoyed her trip to Norway. In her free time, she had a passion for quilting. She made many beautiful quilts for her family. She also loved taking road trips and going to antique shops.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry; her daughter, Melissa (Kyle) Dimmitt; her son, Ryan (Cyndi) Heath; four grandsons that she adored, Karson, Nolan, Garret Dimmitt, and Kolton Heath; step-grandchild, Tiffany Jensen (Henry and Otto); her 2 sisters, Crystal (Larry) Sands, Cindy (Darwin) Feltes; 1 brother. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother and father-in-law.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
