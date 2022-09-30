Connie H. Hurtgen, age 87, of Downing, WI passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday September 22, 2022 at the Glenhaven Inc. in Glenwood City, WI.
Connie was born March 30, 1935, to Condon and Helen (Morland) Meacham at home in Downing, WI. She was baptized and confirmed and a longtime member of the Downing United Methodist Church.
Connie grew up and attended school in Downing, WI. Growing up and even into young adulthood, she enjoyed working with horses at her parents’ horse camp. After graduation, she met Helmer C. Hurtgen and they were united in marriage on January 30, 1954. Together they farmed north of Downing and raised two children William (Bill) and Peggy (Peg). Connie was involved in many things throughout her life. She gave back to her community through being a member of the Glenwood City Ambulance service, the Downing Auxiliary, Lion’s Club. She was also an election official and will always be remembered for her bus driving skills and delicious food. She enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, playing cards, helping others, and spending time with family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Helmer “Bub”. Brothers and sister Leo (Elise) Meacham, Frances (Fred) Chandler, Margaret Lawler Buxton, Rev Walter (Rebecca) Meacham; Dean (Helen) Meacham; Clinton Meacham, Ann (John) Ohman; and several in-laws.
Survived by her son William (Bill) (Lori) Hurtgen; her daughter Peggy (Rick) Heutmaker-Bonte; Grandchildren; Jennifer (Greg) Holden; Jolene (Tom) Dikeman; Jason (Amy) Heutmaker; Kathy (Brad) Casper, Kristin (William Koosman) Hurtgen; Jamey Bonte-Tuttle; Theresa (Matt) Karis and great grandchildren; Derek, Dylan, Tmar, Alexa, Harli, Austin, Bella, Ty, Calli, Wyatt, Owen, Cheyenne, Avery, Paxton, Maverick; brother-in-law (Henry Hurtgen); sisters-in-law (Nola Bazille, Ellen Hurtgen and Marleen Hurtgen) and further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday September 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. The visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the Downing United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the funeral services at the Mound Cemetery, Downing, WI. A meal will be provided at the church after the burial.
Pallbearers are: Bruce Ohman, Jason Heutmaker, Rick Bonte, Greg Holden, Tom Dikeman, Brad Casper, and Robert (Bucky) Utecht.
Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City will handle the arrangements.
