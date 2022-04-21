Connie J. Rubenzer, 86 of Cadott, WI. passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor Rehabilitation in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Connie was born on March 10th, 1936, the daughter of Ben and Anna (Schneider) Bowe in Tilden, WI.
She grew up in Tilden, WI and attended local school. Connie Bowe was united in marriage to Marvin Rubenzer on May 17th, 1958, in Tilden, WI.
Following marriage she lived in Jim Falls and Cadott. Connie did in home day care for many years and she was known to many as “Grandma Connie.”
Connie also worked as a CNA at the Golden Age Nursing Home for a number of years.
Connie loved her family and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She also enjoyed baking and canning. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish, where she cleaned the church for many years, member of the Cadott American Legion Ladies Auxillary and a member of St. Bernadette’s Circle.
Connie is survived by her Children Karen Liedl (Dan Larson), Keith “Skeeter” (Jean) Rubenzer, Kathleen Rubenzer, Kris (Dave “Twiggy”) Weiland, Kim (Chad) Johnson and Kent (Charlene) Rubenzer; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; Brothers Alfred (Charolette) Bowe and Ike (Mary) Bowe; Sisters Ione (Kenny) Schindler, Charlene (Jerome) Bowe, Cathy LaGesse and Roxie (Jake) Sikora; Brother in law Joe Woolever; Sisters in law Janet Nyberg and Kathy Bowe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Rubenzer; 2 sons Kevin and Kyle Rubenzer; 2 great grandsons Logan and Jaxon; 2 brothers Huntz and Bud Bowe; a sister Beaty Woolever and a brother in law Tom LaGesse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday. April 22nd, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Father William Felix officiating.
Interment will following the Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Cemetery Drywood, WI.
Praying of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:15 AM with Visitation to begin at 10:30 AM until the time of Funeral Mass Friday at the Church.