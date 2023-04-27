Conrad Gullicksrud

Conrad LaVerne Gullicksrud, 98, of Strum, WI passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
He was born on February 7, 1925 to Sever and Juline (Johnson) Gullicksrud on the family farm in rural Strum. He was baptized and confirmed at Strum Lutheran Church and graduated from Lincoln School (Osseo) in 1942.
He was united in marriage to Ruth Steinke on February 22 at St. John’s in rural Fall Creek.
LaVerne was a farmer all his life, along with his brother Joe, and eventually with his three children that he and Ruth raised together in Strum.
In addition to farming, he served on many boards: Farmer’s Union, Coop, Cenex, AMPI, rural insurance, Lion’s Club, school boards, church boards, and the Trempealeau County Highway Department. Throughout his life, he was a seed corn salesman, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a meter-reader for Riverland Energy.
LaVerne enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing, and downhill skiing, along with bowling and taking home movies.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sever and Juline; his in-laws, Ewald and Ella Steinke; his siblings, Gordon (Vernetta) Gullicksrud, Sedona (Pastor Norman) Berntson, Joseph Gullicksrud, and Gloria (Tex) Griffin; as well as a great-granddaughter, Claire (Gullicksrud) Thornton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; his children, Dan (Lori) Gullicksrud, Steven (Paula) Gullicksrud, and Helen Gullicksrud-Nysven; his grandchildren, Rachel Gullicksrud, Vanessa (Brent) Boeckmann, Josh (Angie) Gullicksrud, Amanda (Ryan) VanSickle, Corey (Sadie Rustad) Gullicksrud, Sever (Megan) Nysven, and Tess (Ryan) Caturia; along with his great-grandchildren, Wyatt (Gullicksrud) Thornton, Blakely Boeckmann, Macy Gullicksrud, Bentley & Lainey Nysven, and Baby Boy Caturia; along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for LaVerne will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum, WI. There will be a visitation from 10:00am-11:00am prior to the service. LaVerne will be laid to rest at the West Beef River Cemetery in rural Strum.
Memorials can be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Roof Fund or to that of the donor’s choice.