Conrad J Szymoniak 79, Born November 5, 1941, passed on July 27, 2021, Conrad “Connie” was born in Taft Township Thorp, WI to Walter and Rose Szymoniak.
Connie was a part of the Polish Catholic Church. In his younger years, Connie would travel with the Father and assist him at different parishes in the area. Connie attended Thorp High School and graduated in May of 1960. After High School Connie moved to Chicago, IL, later he attended the Automotive Technical Institute in Chicago, IL where he graduated in November 1964. Briefly, he married Mary Kay Savina, they had a son together, Dan Szymoniak. Connie worked at AE Rogers and then Meyers Chevrolet as an auto mechanic, then he decided to open his own auto repair business. Connie met Gloria Mann in 1971 they dated and were married in August 1974. They lived in Jim Falls, WI for a year then purchased a home in Elk Mound and lived there for 36 years. While living in Elk Mound, their children Brent, Nate, and Stacy were born.
Connie loved watching the Brewers, the Packers, and Nascar. Connie was an avid hunter and raced stock cars at Eau Claire, Rice Lake, and Red Cedar Speedways, as well as many other dirt tracks. Connie passed peacefully at home under the care of his wife Gloria and St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Connie is survived by his wife, Gloria; three sons, Dan; Brent (Nicole); Nate (Amy); daughter, Stacy; brother Roger (Mary Lee) and multiple cousins, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren. Connie was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenny and sister-in-law Marilee Szymoniak.
Memorials are preferred to the Cancer Society and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Services will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center; 1717 Devney Dr. Altoona, WI 54720. Visitation will be 10 a.m. — 12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Mark with St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Service—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
