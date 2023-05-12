Conrad Waletzki
Conrad R. Waletzki, 83, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Conrad was born May 17, 1939 in Independence, Wisconsin to Monica and Conrad Waletzki Sr.
He was raised in Independence on the family farm and graduated from Independence High School in 1957. He married Ramona Marsolek on May 2, 1964 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence. They settled in Eau Claire where he lived a full life, along with their two children David and Dawn.
Conrad began his career working as a salesman for Tractor Supply followed by GTC Auto Parts. In 1974 he started work at PDM Bridge where he stayed until his retirement in 1999. After retirement he took a “temporary part time” job as a delivery driver for Napa Auto Parts. He stayed with Napa for 10 years and loved talking about all thing’s cars with the shops.
Conrad loved his wife, children, and grandchildren along with his 1970 Pontiac Bonneville convertible. He had a love for cars and was a regular at the Burger King Classic car shows. Conrad was an avid sports fan and rarely missed watching a Brewer, Bucks, Badger or Packer game. Conrad enjoyed thrifting and haggling to get a good price, going to casinos, playing cards, listening to polka music and dancing the polka. He loved working in his yard and spent endless hours manicuring his grass and garden. He enjoyed many trips out West with his wife and good friends John and Dianne.
He is dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Ramona (Marsolek) Waletzki, son David (Jody) Waletzki, daughter Dawn (Gregg) Griesel and grandchildren Kristin Waletzki, Kyle Waletzki, Daniel Griesel and Marisa Griesel as well as numerous family, friends and his puppy Mitzi.
Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Gertrude and Roman Marsolek, sister Dorothy Roskos , sister-in-law Ruth Skroch and Brother-in-law Jerry Skroch.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 316 Fulton St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Father Antony Joseph and Father George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4-7 pm with a rosary at 7 pm to conclude the evening’s visitation. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday morning from 10 am until the time of service. A private family committal service will take place at a later time in the St Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
