Constance Ann Aumann, age 88, a longtime resident of Eau Claire, died from complications of COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021, surrounded by loving family.
Connie was born on October 2, 1933 in Mobridge, S.D. to Sylvester and Ruth (Rettke) Dingmann. Escaping the dust bowl in South Dakota during the Great Depression, her parents first moved with her to Clear Lake, Minn., then Minneapolis, eventually settling in Eau Claire. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1951. Connie then completed a seven-month private secretarial course at the Minnesota School of Business (MSB) in Minneapolis. She worked as a legal secretary in Minneapolis and Eau Claire, retiring in 1998 after many years as a judicial assistant for Judges William Frawley and Thomas Utschig at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Wisconsin, in Eau Claire. In 1961, she married Eugene Aumann at Immaculate Conception Church. They shared a wonderful life together, welcoming five children and celebrating 53 wedding anniversaries before Gene’s passing in March of 2015.
Connie lived her Catholic faith with intention. Prayer and service for others were of utmost importance. She volunteered in various capacities at Immaculate Conception Church, The Community Table, Triniteam and Beacon House. Connie and Gene were faithful members of the “Prayers for Peace” group since its inception. Her strong commitment to the pro-life movement since the early 1970’s compelled her to spend many hours outside abortion facilities advocating for the unborn.
Anyone who met Connie was struck by her kindness and humility. She was a beloved wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother, gracious aunt and loyal friend. She was and always will be loved by those who were fortunate to be close to her.
Connie will be deeply missed by her three surviving children and their spouses, Christopher Aumann of Eau Claire, Monica (Tom) Moriarty of Lake Elmo, Minn. and Anita (Chris) Sperry of Plymouth, Minn.; her only brother and his wife, Dennis (Jean) Dingmann; nine grandchildren, Cameron and Lara Aumann, Marco Moriarty, Zachariah (Christine), Bridget (Seth) and Deirdre Sperry, Noah, Colton and Rowena Aumann; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Ruth; husband, Gene; infant daughter, Angela; and son, Peter.
Connie prayed the Rosary daily, and per her wishes, recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire on Saturday, Nov. 6. A one-hour visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Immediately following the Mass, the family will be departing for the Entombment, which will be in the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum of Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Friends of Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI, 54701, or to any pro-life organization of your choosing. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.