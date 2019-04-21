Constance “Connie” Jean Freimark (Beisell), 54 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on January 6, 2019.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI (located next to Charter Spectrum). Gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. and continue following the service at the Celebration of Life Center.
