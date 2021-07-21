Constance (Connie) Louise Smith, 87, entered into eternal rest when she passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Connie was born to Milton and Justine (Stieber) Fuhst in Racine, WI on July 10, 1934. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in May 1952. On April 27, 1956, she met the loved of her life, Lloyd G. Smith, and they later married on May 25, 1957.
In 1972, Connie, Lloyd and their 5 children moved from Racine to Augusta, where they owned and operated the Black Bear Supper Club for a short time. Lloyd returned to being an aircraft mechanic until health issues forced him to learn a new career. Connie joined him in that journey and together they attended and earned new degrees from District One Technical College in Eau Claire. Connie then worked as a medical secretary at Sacred Heart Hospital and later at the Augusta Family Medical Clinic. After retirement and Lloyd’s passing in 1996, Connie had so much more to give to others in life that she started working as an activity aide at the Augusta Nursing Home. To brighten the resident’s weekends she gave of herself by working Saturday and Sundays in this capacity. Since 2013, Connie made her home at Grace Willowbrook Assisted Living in Eau Claire, until just a few months ago when she moved to Grace Lutheran Communities — Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Connie always wanted to help others in need. This aspect of her personality was evident by the way she cared for children, her love for animals, opening her heart and home by hosting international high school and college students, and giving of her time to her nursing home families. She will also be remembered as loving the color purple, enjoying music and lyrics that she could related to, reminiscing of earlier events, keeping family history alive, and as the “Queen of Puns” . She also gave back to her church by volunteering and teaching catechism at the former St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Augusta.
Connie will be dearly missed by her 5 children, Karen (Dennis), Jim, Kathy (Heiner), Paul (Jessica) and Jeanne (Craig); 5 grandchildren, Jamie, Gina, Bernadette, Ashley and Josh; 5 great grandchildren, Brady, Cole, Lily, Megan and Sawyer; brother Richard; sister-in-law Marge; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bobby, Milton and Thomas.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officiated by Father Dan Thelen.
Burial will be at a later date in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
The family would like to extend our most sincere gratitude for all the exceptional care provided by Dr. Jacqueline Polus and staff. We would also like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at both Grace Willowbrook Assisted Living and Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation suites from the Grace Lutheran Communities.
