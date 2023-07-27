Correia, Cooper photo.jpg

Cooper J. Correia, 23, of Cadott, WI passed away on Saturday, July 22nd at home.

He was born to his two loving parents, Kim Pearson and Tony Correia on September 2nd, 1999, in Merced, California. Cooper would eventually land in Wisconsin but never forgot his California roots.

To plant a tree in memory of Cooper Correia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you