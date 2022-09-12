Cora “Corky” R. Shiffer, age 97 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

Cora Ruth Shiffer was born March 5, 1925 to Orrie and Hazel (Spalding) Shiffer. She attended Truax grade school and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1942. She worked at Northern States Power Company for two years before attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1948. She did further studies at UW-Eau Claire.

