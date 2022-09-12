Cora “Corky” R. Shiffer, age 97 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Cora Ruth Shiffer was born March 5, 1925 to Orrie and Hazel (Spalding) Shiffer. She attended Truax grade school and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1942. She worked at Northern States Power Company for two years before attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1948. She did further studies at UW-Eau Claire.
“Corky” was an elementary school teacher for 17 years, 13 in Eau Claire, before becoming an elementary librarian for 16 years. She was a life-long member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound, where she taught Sunday school and accompanied the choir for many years.
Corky savored life’s simple pleasures, spending hours working on puzzles with friends at Good Shepherd Senior Apartments. Her life was filled with music. She played clarinet as well as piano and organ, which she played both in church and at home for her own enjoyment.
Corky devoted her time to nurturing friendships and family. She doted on her nieces, nephews, and their families, remembering each one’s birthday. Her generous spirit and sense of humor endeared her to all who knew her.
The family would like to thank HeatherWood Assisted Living for the love and care they showed Corky during her short but enjoyable stay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ralph and his wife Lorraine, sister Irene and her husband Don Franzmann, niece Jean Shiffer, and nephew Dale Shiffer.
She is survived by nephews Loyd (Kathy) Shiffer, Roanoke, VA, Ray (Barbara) Shiffer, Green Bay, WI, niece Donna (Greg) Brown, Eau Claire, Barb Shiffer (wife of Dale), Eau Claire, and many great and great-great nephews and nieces.
Funeral service for Cora will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 105 S. Holly Avenue, Elk Mound, WI 54739 with Pastor Joel Certa-Werner officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service.