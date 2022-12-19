Cora Mae Solberg, 85, of Elk Mound, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Cora was born in Greenwood, WI, to Carl and Evelyn Turnquist on May 12, 1937. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1955 and then Luther Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She married Larry Solberg on April 11, 1964, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Greenwood, WI. She worked as an RN in Denver, CO, Berkeley, CA, and Eau Claire, WI before becoming a home mom and farm wife. She enjoyed mowing her lawn, dancing the polka with Larry, painting and crafting, gardening, sewing, knitting afghans for her grandchildren, baking for and spending time with her family. There was always a pan of bars on the counter.

