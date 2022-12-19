Cora Mae Solberg, 85, of Elk Mound, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Cora was born in Greenwood, WI, to Carl and Evelyn Turnquist on May 12, 1937. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1955 and then Luther Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She married Larry Solberg on April 11, 1964, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Greenwood, WI. She worked as an RN in Denver, CO, Berkeley, CA, and Eau Claire, WI before becoming a home mom and farm wife. She enjoyed mowing her lawn, dancing the polka with Larry, painting and crafting, gardening, sewing, knitting afghans for her grandchildren, baking for and spending time with her family. There was always a pan of bars on the counter.
Cora is preceded in death by her parents; Larry’s parents, Edna and Oscar; brother-in-law Tom Dennison; and sister-in-law Leslie Solberg.
She is survived by her spouse, Larry; children, Becky (Marty) Hallock, Aud (Troy) Stowell, Pete (Amy) Solberg, and Kurt (Wendi Bass) Solberg; grandchildren, Jonny (Robin) Hallock, Josh Hallock, Zach (Emalee) Stowell, Zandy (Markel) Stowell, Ari (Jake) Ovyn, Gabe Solberg, Isaac Solberg, Payton Solberg, Allana Solberg and Mikayla (Wyatt Britton) Solberg and six great grandchildren, Harper, Grayden, Lincoln, Cora, Evie, and Reagan. She is also survived by her siblings Hilda Dennison, Chet (Sue) Turnquist and Ed (Brenda) Turnquist; Larry’s siblings David (Diane) Solberg, Arlyn (Joanne) Solberg and Tootie (Jim) Kragness; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Hwy M, Elk Mound, WI, with Pastor Hal A. Schroetter officiating. Burial will be in Big Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family. To express condolences online please visit obituaries, at www.lenmarkfh.com.
