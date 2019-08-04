Corinne “Connie” Kuhnert
Corinne M. Kuhnert, 79, of Fall Creek, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Corinne Marie, daughter of Carl and Emma (Wiess) Roinestad was born at home on August 8, 1939. She was raised in the Cleghorn area and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1957. Following her graduation she attended cosmetology school in Milwaukee. She later returned to Eau Claire and worked as a telephone operator. She met the love of her life Kenneth Kuhnert, and the two were united in marriage on Feb. 21, 1959. With Ken’s job the couple lived and started their family in Tomahawk, Medicine Lake and New Hope, Minnesota. To be closer to relatives the family returned to Lincoln Township, rural Fall Creek in 1975. While in Fall Creek, Connie managed Elsie’s Café for a short time and then took a management position in the cosmetic department with Snyder Drugs in Eau Claire. With her interest in crafts she opened Yarn Connection and sold knitting and crocheting supplies out of her home. This eventually led to her opening a craft store in Fall Creek which she operated for 2 years. She was interested in all types of crafts, with a special interest in her wooden crafts that she often painted. Connie was the mom that always opened her door to others and her hospitality including feeding everyone delicious meals and baked goods, from the ball teams to the annual hunting parties. Her concern for others was evident when she became a Foster parent and shared her heart and home with 3 young girls that became her daughters and part of her family.
Connie will be dearly missed by her 2 sons, Tim Kuhnert and Jenny Hall, Terry and Kathy Kuhnert all of Fall Creek; daughter Sherry Kotecki and Dave Griep of Eau Claire; 8 grandchildren, Arianna and Dustin Kuhnert, Dylon and Devon Aichele, Daniel Kuhnert, Danielle, Dylan and Dayna Kotecki; 2 sisters, Gloria (Ben) Pecha and Cori (George) Allbee all of Eau Claire, brother, Wayne (Connie) Roinestad of Eleva; 3 nieces, Charney (Joe) Petroske, Nicki (Greg) Erickson, and Amanda (Ryan) Larson; sister-in-law, Hazel Kuhnert of Fall Creek; Ken’s nephews, Brad (Mary) Kuhnert, Scott Kuhnert; 2 nieces, Robyn (Steve) Naasz, Kaye (Duane) Nelson; and her beloved cats that were her constant companions, Emmy and Charlie.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Emma Roinestad; and her husband Kenny on May 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
