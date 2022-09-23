Corinne Ann Todahl, 88, of Eleva, WI, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. She was born January 15, 1934, in Eau Claire, WI, daughter of Ben and Anna (Rohlfs) Gardow.
She graduated from Eau Claire High School. On February 14, 1953, she married LaVerne “Butch” Todahl in Eau Claire. LaVerne was serving in the United States Air Force, so they did a lot of traveling until 1968, when they settled in Eleva. Corinne worked at United Bank in Eleva for 15 years.
Corinne loved planting flowers to enjoy their beauty in the spring and summer. She made sure that no matter what was going on she had flowers in her yard. She also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and occasional trips to the casino. She was a very caring, generous woman and always put others before herself.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky (Rich) Roginski of Eleva and Diane Hart of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Jessa Roginski, Emma Roginski, Katie (Matt) Vollendorf and Kelly Hart; great-grandchildren, Jaya Jackson, Morgan Hart, Matthew Vollendorf, Braydon Vollendorf and Kayson Kersten.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVerne; brothers, Ronny, Jim and Harold.
A private graveside service at a later date. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva, WI, is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Corinne Todahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.