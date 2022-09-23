Corinne Ann Todahl, 88, of Eleva, WI, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. She was born January 15, 1934, in Eau Claire, WI, daughter of Ben and Anna (Rohlfs) Gardow.

She graduated from Eau Claire High School. On February 14, 1953, she married LaVerne “Butch” Todahl in Eau Claire. LaVerne was serving in the United States Air Force, so they did a lot of traveling until 1968, when they settled in Eleva. Corinne worked at United Bank in Eleva for 15 years.

