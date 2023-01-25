PetersonPhoto1.jpg

Cornelia "Cornie" Jeanibe Peterson, 101, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Grace Willowbrook in Eau Claire. She was born in Eau Claire on March 12, 1921, the daughter of Ernest and Alice (Hagan) Meier.

Cornelia graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1938. She graduated from Eau Claire Vocational School in 1939. She work for National Presto Industries upon graduation. She married Milton C. Peterson of Eau Claire on March 28, 1943 at Grace Lutheran Church.

Recommended for you