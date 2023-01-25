Cornelia "Cornie" Jeanibe Peterson, 101, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Grace Willowbrook in Eau Claire. She was born in Eau Claire on March 12, 1921, the daughter of Ernest and Alice (Hagan) Meier.
Cornelia graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1938. She graduated from Eau Claire Vocational School in 1939. She work for National Presto Industries upon graduation. She married Milton C. Peterson of Eau Claire on March 28, 1943 at Grace Lutheran Church.
Cornelia was a loving full time mother. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church/Saving Grace Lutheran Church. She was involved with many activities and groups at the church and in the community. She loved golfing, in which she had a hole in one, playing bridge, playing cribbage, traveling with her family and with her sisters.
Cornelia is survived by her son, David "Dave" (Jane) of Eau Claire; daughter Suzanne "Sue" (David) Pardue of Edmond, OK; four grandsons, Brett Peterson of Bradenton, FL., Joel (Melissa) Pardue of Austin, TX, great-grandchildren Harper, Greer and Preston, Blake (Amanda) Pardue of Oklahoma City, Ok., great-grandchildren Grace, Zoë and Keziah and Logan (Emily) Pardue of Tulsa, OK. And many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and four sisters, Winifred, Naunda, Audrey and Beverly.
Mother we will think of you often; love and cherish you always.
A special thanks to the staff at Grace Willowbrook who were so kind to her. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January, 30, 2023, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 3735 Jeffers Road, Eau Claire, 54703, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services were entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Cornie’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Saving Grace Lutheran Church Piano Fund in honor of Cornelia.
Her Master replied, "Well done, good and faithful servant! Come and share your Master's happiness."