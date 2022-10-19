Cory Jon Stoner, 28, of Eau Claire, gained his angel wings on October 13th, 2022.
Cory was born on August 2nd, 1994, to Randy and Cheryl (Volrath) Stoner. Cory graduated from McKinley Charter High School and went on to work many jobs as a laborer in construction and most recently in manufacturing. Cory was proud of his work, but what he was most proud of was his three girls. The most important part of Cory’s life was being a daddy to Charlotte, Remi, and Sophia. Cory was known for his artistic talents, which he hoped to pass on to his girls. Most of all, many will remember his kind heart, gentle smile, and the way he loved his girls.
Cory is survived by his three beautiful girls; Charlotte Rain, Remi Lou, and Sophia Hope Stoner; parents, Randy and Cheryl Stoner; sister, Kattie (Eric Turner) Hanson, brother and sister-in-law, Jeffery and Amanda Hanson (nephews Colton and Maverick); grandmother Arla Stoner; uncle and aunt, Mike and Lisa Stoner (cousins Cortney, Kyle, and Kevin). Cory is further survived by his extended family; best friend, Jolene Lokrantz, Betty Bauman, and Jenna Lokrantz (the mother of his children), and many, many more who loved him.
Cory was proceeded in death by; paternal grandfather, Juel Stoner, maternal grandmother, Anna Volrath, and paternal grandfather, Walter Volrath.
“we’re not broken, we’re just bent... and can do all things through Christ, who strengthens us”
A Celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the VFW on Starr Ave in Eau Claire. 4-6 p.m. visitation, 6 p.m. small service with a meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be given to a trust fund for his girls. The account is set up at WESTconsin Bank, under Randy Stoner- Cory’s girls.