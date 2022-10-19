Cory Jon Stoner, 28, of Eau Claire, gained his angel wings on October 13th, 2022.

Cory was born on August 2nd, 1994, to Randy and Cheryl (Volrath) Stoner. Cory graduated from McKinley Charter High School and went on to work many jobs as a laborer in construction and most recently in manufacturing. Cory was proud of his work, but what he was most proud of was his three girls. The most important part of Cory’s life was being a daddy to Charlotte, Remi, and Sophia. Cory was known for his artistic talents, which he hoped to pass on to his girls. Most of all, many will remember his kind heart, gentle smile, and the way he loved his girls.

