Craig Baskin

Craig R. Baskin, age 48 of Eau Galle, WI passed away suddenly on October 6, 2021 with his parents and wife by his side.
Craig was born August 18, 1973 in Durand, WI to Richard and Mary (Miller) Baskin. He graduated from Durand High School in 1993. Craig enjoyed watching the Packers win (and the Vikings lose) and professional wrestling. He married Tanya Hayes on July 18, 2009 and mostly resided on the home farm with his parents.
Craig is survived by his wife Tanya Baskin of Eau Galle, his parents Richard and Mary Baskin of Eau Galle, his sister Lori (Frank) Schneider of Durand, brothers Christopher (Erin) Baskin of Eau Galle and Curtis (Amelia) Baskin of Elk Mound; nieces Lillian Setterland, Celia Baskin, Alivia Baskin, Gabrielle Schneider, LeNorah Baskin, Alicia Baskin and Christina Wilson; nephews Ian Schneider, Cole Baskin, Kaden Schneider, Carson Baskin and Henry Baskin; mother-in-law Beth Hayes and sister-in-law Mandy Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Russell and Esther Baskin, Elmer and Edna Miller, uncles Arvid Miller and Gordon Smith, cousin Brandon Miller and father-in-law Michael Hayes.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville with Rev. Dr. Judy Kincaid officiating. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery, Township of Dunn, Dunn County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.