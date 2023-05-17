Craig Heron, age 75, died May 9 at Brookdale Meridian in Englewood, CO, of complications of a stroke he suffered nearly two years ago. He was born on August 6, 1947, in Eau Claire, the son of Adeline (Glomski) Heron and David Heron, Jr. He attended Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception grade schools and was a 1965 graduate of Regis High School.
Some of Craig’s favorite memories were created while playing with the band called the Dimensions who played in bars and dance halls around Wisconsin for several years. He loved 60’s music and had a huge collection of all types of media.
In 1979 Craig moved to Aurora, CO, and never wanted to leave. He was a proud member of the Bakery and Confectionery Union working in production over the years at several bakeries and referred to himself as one of the Keebler Elves.
The time after his stroke was challenging — many times Craig said, you just can’t make this up! After living a quiet lifestyle, he lost his independence, but bonded with wonderful caregivers at a variety of facilities and received help in many ways. He resumed friendships with Steve, Ken and Jim and they laughed about antics from back in the day in long distance conversations.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Rick) Fradette of Fall Creek, WI; nephews Brad Fradette of Temple, TX; Bryan (Allyssa) Fradette and their children Ray, Lyla and Lily of Eau Claire, WI; and niece Jessie (Brett) Layman and their children Weston and Fiona of Brainerd, MN.
A variety of hospice workers from Optimal Home Health gave Craig the best care and support possible as his health declined. All of them, especially the chaplain, made the transition a peaceful one.
Graveside services will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
