Craig - pic 1 for obit (1).jpg

Craig Heron, age 75, died May 9 at Brookdale Meridian in Englewood, CO, of complications of a stroke he suffered nearly two years ago. He was born on August 6, 1947, in Eau Claire, the son of Adeline (Glomski) Heron and David Heron, Jr. He attended Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception grade schools and was a 1965 graduate of Regis High School.

Some of Craig’s favorite memories were created while playing with the band called the Dimensions who played in bars and dance halls around Wisconsin for several years. He loved 60’s music and had a huge collection of all types of media.

To plant a tree in memory of Craig Heron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you