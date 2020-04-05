Craig Warren Rulien, 77 years, of Las Vegas, NV, died March 8, 2020. He battled Myasthenia gravis the last years of his life and was last cared for at the Mountain View Hospital - Compassionate Care Unit.
A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date.
Craig was born to Warren and Ione (Loehnis) Rulien on February 1, 1943 in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School with the Class of 1961 and married Akiko Sakata at the family home on Lake Wissota. He moved many times while pursuing his career in radio and television. Craig spent the majority of his work career employed in communication by the U.S. Customs Department. He resided in Sun City, Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada during his retirement years. Craig loved his amateur radio operator ("ham Operator") hobby and talked to fellow operators his whole life. His call letters were K9UGF.
Craig is survived by his wife, Akiko; brother, Jon (Marian) Rulien of Medford; sister, Lynn McKenzie of Cottage Grove; sisters-in-law in Japan and many nieces, nephews, grand nephews, cousins and "ham operator" friends around the world. Craig was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law and brother-in-law, David McKenzie.