Crystal A. Reith, 50, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her parents home in Weston, WI.

Crystal was born November 7, 1971 in Iron Mountain, MI, the daughter of Daniel and Darlene (Lessor) Casper.

