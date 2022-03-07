Crystal Rochelle Scoville (Beecher), 84 years old, of rural Humbird, WI, went home suddenly to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 17th, 2022.
She is the much loved mother of 6 and step-mother of 3 children; Lonnie Scoville of Eau Claire, Lora-deceased Flick (Tom) of Fairchild, Crystal Scoville-Sahs (Roger) of Mondovi, John Scoville (Sue) of Fall Creek, Marcella Sessions of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Mark Scoville of Fairchild; and step-children; Helen Solum (Oscar-deceased) of Abbotsford, Danny Scoville and Richard Scoville both of Madison, WI.
She was a cherished grandmother of 27, and had 48 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She will be forever remembered for the beautiful spirit she was here on earth to her many loved ones and friends. We will all cherish the many hand embroidery items she created for us and the many stories she told us of our “Family History.” For those who really knew her, they were always left with a smile on their faces and lifted spirits after time with her. She loved caring for others, gardening, hand embroidery and shopping, but most of all she loved family get-togethers. Her spirit and memories will live on with us forever.
She was born August 4, 1937, in Waterloo Township, Grant County, WI, the daughter of John Russell and Wilma (Laugesen) Beecher. She graduated from Potosi High School.
In addition to her parents, John and Wilma; and husbands, Richard and Ronald; she was also preceded in death by her daughter Lora Jean Flick; grandsons, Nathaniel Richard Scoville, Matthew Flick; son-in-law Oscar Solum; and great granddaughter Paisley Harper Kaufman.
As a mother, grandmother and friend, it is impossible to count how many lives she touched with her selfless, uplifting and beautiful spirit. We will carry her in our hearts forever.
Crystal attended the certified nursing assistant program and with this training went on to work at the Augusta Area Nursing Home and then as a home health care provider with various agencies. At the time of her passing she was still assisting several clients in their home on a regular basis.
The Celebration of Life Service with a time of reflection will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with a gathering/luncheon to follow at the annex building across the street. Friends may call one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date early this summer on the Beecher family plot in Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster, WI.
Expressions of sympathy/memorial donation may be made to Crystal Scoville-Sahs and mailed to S7781 South Road, Mondovi, WI 54755.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.