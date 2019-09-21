Curt J. Janko, 68, of Bloomer, passed away Friday, September 20 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
He was born November 10, 1950 in Chicago, Ill., the son of John and Marjorie (Bernard) Janko. In the mid 1960s the family moved to Bloomer, where they purchased what is now known as Bohemian Ovens. Curt graduated from Bloomer High School in the class of 1968. He entered the U.S. Navy for a short time. Later he went to barber school and worked as a barber in Rice Lake for a short time. Curt worked for Northwest Coin in Bloomer and then the Laborers Union, where he remained working for Market & Johnson until his retirement.
Curt was a big sportsman. His passion was fly fishing for trout. He was an avid hunter as well. When he could not fish anymore, he dabbled in astronomy and enjoyed his telescope set up in his backyard.
Curt is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Linda; daughter, Brandi (Jeff) Rihn of Bloomer; son, Bertt Janko of Bloomer; three grandchildren, Justin Rihn and Levi and Austin Stumo; great-grandchild, Breydon Stumo; and special friend, Winston Conrad.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Trenholm.
A celebration of Curt’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29 at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.