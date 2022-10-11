Curt Ronnander, age 76, of Woodville, Wisconsin, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health, Baldwin.

Curt was born January 7, 1946, to Donald and Erlyce (Swanson) Ronnander in Kittson County, Minnesota. He grew up in Halma, MN, until 8th grade when his family moved to Minneapolis. He often mentioned his first job was delivering newspapers around the city.

