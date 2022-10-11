Curt Ronnander, age 76, of Woodville, Wisconsin, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health, Baldwin.
Curt was born January 7, 1946, to Donald and Erlyce (Swanson) Ronnander in Kittson County, Minnesota. He grew up in Halma, MN, until 8th grade when his family moved to Minneapolis. He often mentioned his first job was delivering newspapers around the city.
Curt graduated from South High School in Minneapolis in 1964. While in high school Curt was a member of the Swedish Club and lettered in football, basketball and baseball which was his favorite. Curt excelled in the sport, especially as a pitcher and batter. He attended the University of Minnesota for a year and was a member of the freshman baseball team. Curt went on to complete a technical degree in computer-aided design and drafting. He worked for companies including Onan, 3M, and Donaldson until his retirement in 2013. He was proud to mention the many projects he contributed to including electric generators, medical technologies, and air filtration systems.
On October 2, 1965 Curt married Doris Fischer at St. Albert The Great Catholic Church in Minneapolis. The young couple started a family and built a couple of homes in the suburbs before purchasing the Hanson farm in Eau Galle Township in October of 1979 where Curt enjoyed hunting and spending time in the woods. He loved cats, especially his latest favorites, Indigo and Shadow. Curt’s other hobbies included chess, ping-pong, more baseball with the Old Hawks, lots of tennis, and hours long games of Acquire at family gatherings.
Curt was a proud supporter of his family and enjoyed following the talents of his kids, and now his grandchildren, as they participated in sports, music, theater, education, and whatever event came along.
Preceding him in death were his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law Tillie and Martin Fischer; brother Bryce Ronnander; brothers-in-law Pat Fischer and Phillip Isaacson; nephew Greg Fischer.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Doris; children and their families: Chad (Carrie) Ronnander and children Rachel (Joe) Ricchio, Carl, and Marie; Tim (Tracy) Ronnander and children Cody and Wil; and Tara (Jim) Huebel and children Derek Huebel, Collin (Miranda) Huebel, and Avery Huebel; brother Duane (Irene) Ronnander; sisters-in-law Susan Ronnander, Marlene Isaacson, and Gladys Fischer; aunt Muriel Younggren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life with a gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at the Brother Michael Center in Spring Valley. Food and refreshments will be provided.
