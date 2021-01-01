Curt Woodford, 73 of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020, at Care Partners Memory Care Home.
Curt was born December 5, 1946 in Eau Claire, WI to Kenneth and Dorothy (Haug) Woodford. He attended school in Eau Claire where he graduated from Memorial High School.
Curt practiced his love for music in the band Doc and The Interns which started in the 1960s. Curt restarted the band in 2000 and played until 2010. Curt married Connie Smith on September 7, 1968, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Curt worked in food sales for many years before his retirement with Brakebush Chicken in 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Connie of 52 years; his daughter, Amy (Brett) Grunewald; son, Aaron; grandchildren, Autumn, Preston, and Ian Woodford, Grant Grunewald, and Blake Huseboe; stepmother, Vicki Woodford; brother, Denny (Julie) Woodford; sister, Sue (Mike) Gales; and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Kenny Woodford and Dorothy (Emil) Han; his in-laws, Tex and Joyce Smith; sisters, Judy Woodford and Janice (Hal) Knudtson.
Curt will be very missed by all that knew him. He was a true joy to be around.
A celebration of Curts life will be held at a later date when we can gather safely.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.