Curtis R. “Curt” Stevens, age 93 of Eau Claire and formerly of Hixton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
He was born on July 17, 1928 in Taylor, WI to parents Winslow “Winnie” and Clara (nee Nelson) Stevens and graduated from Hixton High School. Curt worked at the Jackson County Bank until he joined the United States Army and served in Korea. Curt married Marcella “Babe” Janke on March 3, 1951 in Alma Center. Upon moving back to WI, they briefly worked in Milwaukee in 1952-1953.
In 1953, he took over the Standard Oil Agency from his father and in 1960, Curt and Amos Kolve formed Valley Oil Co. Inc., owning the business from 1960 to 1992. He had many accolades throughout his career. 30 year pin from Phillips Petroleum, 10 year pin from Conoco Petroleum, he was a Director of the Wisconsin Petroleum Association, Director of the Chippewa Valley Transportation, a member of the Village of Hixton Board, American Legion Post 368 for over 60 years, Black River Falls Memorial Hospital Board and he was on the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church council.
Curt enjoyed golfing, traveling, spending time with family and wintered months in TX and AZ.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey (Lee Donna) of Black River Falls; daughter Lori (Kim) Ranzenberger of Eau Claire; 4 grandchildren: Sarah (Ryan) Kaus, Amanda Stevens, Elizabeth (Benjamin) Tscholl and Rebekah Ranzenberger; step-grandchildren: Johannes, Lena and Joshua; 2 great-grandchildren: Pierce and Aria Kaus, Elaine, Christopher, Bryan, Easton Rogstad and Kaitlyn Rogstad; other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Babe; parents; brothers: Edwin and Harold; brother-in-law Chester; and sister-in-law Carolyn Hart.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 100 S. State Street, Hixton, with Pastor Eldon Simonson officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior at the church. Burial with full military honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.