Curtis J. Studley, age 54, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 as a result of renal failure. Excellent care was provided by St. Joseph’s Hospice in his final months of life.
Curt was born March 29, 1968, in Eau Claire to James and Deborah (Peterson) Studley. Due to serious physical and mental disabilities, Curt was cared for in an Adult Family Home for many years. Curt was an easy-going guy who had an infectious laugh and enjoyed being included in everyday life in his group home. His family is very thankful for the wonderful care he received from these dedicated caregivers over the years and the extra precautions taken during COVID-19.
Curt is survived by his parents, Jim and Deb Studley of Webster, WI; sisters, Sarah Studley of St. Paul, MN and Rachel (Jesse) Denning of Chippewa Falls, WI; nephews, Ian and Luke Denning of Chippewa Falls, WI; aunts, Rosanne Peterson of Thorp, WI, Leora Hansman of Eau Claire, and Joyce Ortega of Rockwall, TX; uncle, George (Barb) Studley of Eau Claire; and numerous cousins.
A private family remembrance and interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
Memorials are preferred to the ARC Eau Claire, Inc. (800 Wisconsin Street #86, Eau Claire, WI 54703). This organization serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the region.
