curtis vaillette

Curtis Eugene Vaillette, 62, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Curtis was born in Eau Claire on April 28, 1957, to Roland and Verna Vaillette. He was a 1975 graduate of Memorial High School. He enjoyed trombone and was a member of the Sundowners Drum and Bugle Corps and loved life. Curtis was ill with COPD and renal disease for the last few years of his life.
Curt is survived by his brother, David in Slatington, PA, sister, Norma Jo Vaillette (Michael Sedloff) of Lakeland, Florida and sister, Lois (David) Grassl of Lakeville, MN; as well as cousins, Louis Deprez (Brenda Mulry) of St. Paul and Joel Desprez (Judi Moseley) of Eau Claire, and Steven (Vicki) Zank of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin along with nieces, nephews, an aunt, Beverly Zank in Madison and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private services are being held with the family at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be at a later date, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Please send any gifts and support to Eau Claire County Department of Social Services, Positive Avenues in Eau Claire or Dove West in Eau Claire.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
