Curtis Marvin Wicklund, 78, passed away on June 18, 2021 at Concordia Nursing Home in Bella Vista, AR after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born to Marvin and Shirley Wicklund in Kankakee, IL on May 7, 1943. The family moved to Grantsburg, WI after Marvin returned from WWII. Curt graduated from Grantsburg High School in 1961 and from Rice Lake Technical College in 1963. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1964. After the Navy, Curt worked for Gould Engine Parts, Altoona Lake District, Finley Engineering, Watton Pattern Works and the Eau Claire School District.
Curtis married Marlys Berger on December 30, 1967 in Elk Mound, WI. They lived in Fall Creek, WI and Eau Claire, WI until 2013 when they moved to Bella Vista, AR to be closer to their son David and his family and to enjoy significantly better weather.
Curt was a member of Wisconsin American Post #376 for 51 years serving in many positions such as Commander and Color Guard Leader. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus while living in Wisconsin then transferred to the Bella Vista Council.
Curt was a master woodworker. He built beautiful bedroom furniture, and then clocks, a canoe, 2 car garage with a workshop, a fantastic doll house for his granddaughters, a toy train for his grandson and many others. In his later years, he learned to beautifully carve fish and many outdoor scenes. Curt also enjoyed square dancing with his wife. He was a huge Green Bay Packer fan and a Wisconsin Badger fan. He loved water skiing and taught his boys every chance he had. He was an avid fisherman and loved to ice fish for reasons unknown to his boys and wife. He also had a passion for golf and would spend time many weekends with his family on the golf course. He loved to tell jokes especially Ollie & Lena jokes. He loved life, to laugh and will be missed by all who knew him.
Curt is survived by his wife Marlys; son David (Paula), Rogers, AR and three grandchildren, Alayna, Aaron and Addison, all of Rogers, AR; son Gregory, Portland, OR; brother Roger(Joan) Wicklund, Portland, OR; sister, Barbara (Larry) Michaelson, Balsam Lake, WI.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Shirley (Nelson) Wicklund; step-mother Laura (Larson) Wicklund; grandson Alexander David Wicklund; sister-in-law Judy (Benson) Wicklund; nephew Jason Wicklund.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 28th at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, Arkansas with military honors. The rosary will be at 8:30 a.m. and a visitation will start at 9:00 a. m. Interment on site immediately following mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, Ronald McDonald House Charity, ST. Bernard’s Capital Fund or a food pantry of your choice.
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.