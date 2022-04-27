Curtis "Curt" C. Wright, 56, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly in a fatal car accident on December 19, 2021.
He was born December 11, 1965, in Stillwater, MN, to Thomas and Sandra (Olson) Wright. Curt attended high school at Clear Lake and moved to Eau Claire soon after graduation.
Curt has fondly referred to Eau Claire & the Chippewa Valley as “home” since 1984. He will be dearly missed.
Curt is survived by his mother, Sandy Wright, and brother, Greg Wright.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI.
The family hopes to see you there.
To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
