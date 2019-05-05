Cynthia Bartels

Cynthia “Cindy” Marie (Huebner) Bartels, 62, of Eau Claire, WI passed away of Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was born September 1, 1956 in Georgia to Arthur and Rita (Forster) Huebner, on her mother’s 18th birthday.
Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, godmother, niece, cousin, in-law, and friend. She loved so many and was loved by so many.
Cindy’s family was everything to her. A loving wife of 36 years to her husband, Bruce. Heather, her daughter, and Nate, her son-in-law, and her 2 beautiful grandchildren, Kaylee and Natalie, were her world. Cindy was a caregiver to so many. She most recently was a caregiver to her mother, Rita, taking her shopping, to appointments, and church.
Cindy’s favorite past time was sports — she was an avid fan. The Packers, Brewers, and Bucks were frequently cheered for in her own home with her husband, Bruce.
She also was a fan of bingo and the Wisconsin Lottery. She even was lucky enough to be on the Wisconsin Lottery game show.
Cindy’s loving ways were coupled with a heart of gold. She always put others first. She will be sadly missed by so many that knew and loved her. Please keep her alive by sharing loving memories of her. Gone, but never forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel 535 Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 3 until the time of service at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.