Cynthia Coyle, age 60, died peacefully on August 16th, 2019, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Alger; grandparents, Raymond and Theresa Izydorek, Harry and Dorothy Webber; as well as her uncle, Don Izydorek.
She is survived by her partner of 37 years, Dennis White; her children, Shawn (Neva) Coyle; Nikki (CJ) Kloss; and 4 grandchildren who were her absolute pride and joy, Alexis Coyle, Nolan Coyle, Deyanna Kloss, and Emily Kloss. She was extremely proud of every one of them and loved them “to the moon and back!”; her father Thomas (Vicky) Webber; brothers, Jeff (Pine) Webber; Jack (Missy) Webber; Mike (Kari) Webber; sisters, Jane (Kevin) Behlke; Shelly (Dave) Ingersoll; and step father, Art Alger; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was born in Eau Claire to Thomas Webber and the late Karen Alger on July 22, 1959.
She graduated from North High School in 1977. Cindy worked for different companies throughout her life, but her final job was working at United Healthcare.
Throughout the years she loved camping and getting together with family and friends. Denny and Cid always spent their Friday nights with friends and family, laughing and creating many great memories together.
Cindy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and best friend. She will be missed by all that knew her. She taught us all about having strength, even in the toughest times and to face the worst of storms head on. As her favorite song and the one she would sing to her grandkids says:
You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.
You make me happy when skies are grey.
You’ll never know, dear, how much I love you.
Please don’t take my sunshine away …
Mom, enjoy all of the sunshine forever and ever.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 24th from 1-4 at Pine Meadow Golf Club. 4324 Fairfax Park Dr. Eau Claire, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center of Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com