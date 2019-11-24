Cynthia Ellenbecker, of Black River Falls, WI, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls, WI.
She was born on January 9, 1945, daughter of Calvin and Hazel (Frenier) Brown.
She married Arthur Ellenbecker on May 5, 1984 in Minnesota.
Cynthia loved living out in the country and the outdoors, enjoying the flowers, hummingbirds, and orioles. Cynthia liked spending time with friends and was an avid member of Parkview Baptist Church in Black River Falls, WI.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Art; children, Kenneth (Carol) Bjorge, Michelle (Brian) Lathrop, James (Lynn) Bjorge, and Michael J. (Bev) Ellenbecker; brothers, Edward (Barb) Kulzyck and Kenneth (Doris) Brown; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church in Black River Falls, WI with Reverend Brule Buselmeier officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Beaver Creek Cemetery in Taylor, WI.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Buswell Funeral Home in Black River Falls, WI and again from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Tuesday.
Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.