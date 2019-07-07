Cynthia V. Gillette, 73, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Atrium Health & Senior Living in Bloomer.
On January 21, 1946, Cynthia was born to Victor and Deloris (Post) Jahr in Chippewa Falls. Cindy graduated from Chippewa High school with the class of 1964. She married her forever love, Scott Gillette on June 12, 1971.
Cindy graduated in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration from the Chippewa Valley Technical College. She worked as the Administrative Secretary for the Geography and Art Departments at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the Administrative Secretary for the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department, and as an Administrative Assistant at the Eau Claire YMCA before retiring.
Cynthia enjoyed her cats, gardening, and visiting with her children and grand-daughters. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother that will be missed dearly.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Scott; daughter, Melissa (Steve) Squires; granddaughters, Hannah and Josie Squires all of DeKalb, IL; son, Tim (Kira) Gillette of Denver, CO; in-laws, Ron and Lynne Krueger of Chippewa Falls, WI; nieces, Jenn Krueger and Joy Krueger of Chippewa Falls, WI and Katey (Ben) Fornear of Duluth, MN; along with many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ruth Ann.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, WI. Rev. William Plautz will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie on Monday, July 15 at 9 a.m.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Northwest Wisconsin Mayo Home Health and Hospice, 4033 123rd St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
