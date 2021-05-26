“Take your needle, my child, and work at your pattern; it will come
out a rose by and by. Life is like that – one stitch at a time taken patiently
and the pattern will come out all right like the embroidery.”
~Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.
Cynthia Dorothy Brant Larson, age 81, died peacefully at home surrounded by her children and family on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Cynthia was an artistic needlewoman who shared her craft with many. In her words, “The soothing rhythm of pulling the threads through a fabric producing a pattern, the beautiful mixture of colors and textures, the reassuring knowledge that you are creating something that will last long beyond your life on this earth, to be enjoyed by generations to come, thus building your own legacy.” Cynthia indeed created a legacy.
Cynthia was born to Gordon and Helen Brant on April 15, 1940. She attended and graduated from Kemper Hall in Kenosha, WI. Cynthia later attended Iowa State University. She married Richard Larson on September 10, 1960. They later divorced. Cynthia and Richard had two children Thomas and Heidi.
Cynthia supported Richard in his entrepreneurial spirit as he founded Northwest Fabrics in Eau Claire, WI in 1963. Together they built the business bringing it public in 1973 and eventually growing the company to more than 130 stores across 10 states. Cynthia actively served her community through Eau Claire Service League, St. Joseph’s Hospice, Eau Claire Embroidery Guild, Christ Church Cathedral and PEO Chapter AP. She fulfilled her dream of helping others discover and create needlework during her time working at The Weathervane.
Cynthia is survived by her son Thomas (Renee), Eau Claire, WI and daughter Heidi Fisher (Andrew), Saint Paul, MN. Cynthia is further survived by Thomas’s children Garrett and Madeline, and step grandchildren Kelsey and Evan Christianson, as well as, Heidi’s children Cecilia, Samuel (Molly) and Nicholas (Layla). She is also survived by her sister, Gretchen Woodward, and her niece, Rachel Woodward. She was affectionately called Yaya by her grandchildren and proudly displayed YAYA 7 on her license plate. In recent years Cynthia proudly became a great grandmother to Ingrid, Gabriel and Lily.
Cynthia retained a childlike exuberance for life, especially when it involved spending time with her family. She was a voracious reader, especially non-fiction; her enthusiasm for learning was inspiring. All she needed to make her day was to share a game of Yahtzee and get five of a kind to which she would exclaim, “Hotzie totzie I got a Yahtzee!” Cynthia enjoyed spoiling her many feline companions. She valued family traditions and rituals, especially calling each family member on their special day to sing Happy Birthday. Cynthia cherished her relationships with her Kemper classmates and retained those relationships her entire life. She loved to winter in Arizona where she found joy in the sunshine and colors. She dearly loved all her friends near and far.
The family would like to extend thanks to Mayo Clinic Eau Claire, as well as, the hospice department and the Appeal to Heaven staff.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mayo Clinic Hospice Eau Claire. Gifts can be directed to: Mayo Clinic Hospice Eau Claire, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Gifts may also be made online at philanthropy.mayoclinic.org.
While Cynthia’s life on earth has ended, the gifts of her art and needlework will continue to provide joy for generations to come, just as she envisioned.
A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI with Deacon Ken Van Es officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30am until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.