Cynthia S. Scheel, 63, of Strum, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.
Cindy was born November 24, 1957 in Eau Claire to Robert and Ella (Myrdal) Kremer. She is a graduate of North High School. She was previously married to Stephan Baribeau in 1975, then married Ted Lahner Jr. in 1985. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Peter Scheel in 2006.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Baribeau Lahner of Eau Claire, Ashlee (Shawn) Kalina of Ross, TX, Amber (Courtney) Aichele of Tomah, Autum Scheel of Mankato, MN; grandchildren, Rome, Trysten, Luna, Sage, Leonardo, Louis, Suade, Shalee, Addison, Delaney, Cole, Ilaria and one on the way; siblings, David (Grace) Kremer of Princeton, TX, Debra Haasl of Green Bay, Dawn Kremer of Eau Claire, Kelley (Delvin) Balts of Eau Claire, Sheri Kremer of Princeton, TX, Jeff (Barb) Larson of Eau Claire; and her significant other, Alan Gunderson of Strum.
Cindy is further preceded by her parents, Robert, Ella, Ruth and beloved dog Shiloh.
Cindy enjoyed the outdoors working on the farm, gardening, horseback riding and was an avid animal lover. She often volunteered at the humane society. She most enjoyed her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Cindy will be remembered for her generosity, having a heart of gold and witty personality.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona.
