Cynthia Suhr

Cynthia Sue “Cindy” Suhr, age 71, of Mondovi, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire with her husband by her side. She was born on July 11, 1948 in Eau Claire. She grew up in the Boyd area and attended school there. Cindy married the love of her life, Larry Suhr, on April 18, 1970 in Boyd. The couple started their family in Chippewa Falls and later moved to Mondovi. They were blessed with three children. Cindy was a giving soul at heart. In addition to caring for her family, she worked as a CNA at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi, Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, and on the Mondovi Ambulance Service over the years. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and never missed a sporting or school event of theirs. She also enjoyed being outdoors, including fishing, boating, and camping. Cindy also loved playing cards and games with her family, bowling, and going to the casino with her siblings. She was the rock of her family and will be forever remembered by all who knew her.
Cindy is survived by her husband and best friend of 49 years, Larry Suhr; son, Roger (Kim) Suhr of River Falls; two daughters, Bridget Sessions (Trevor Bump) of Mondovi and Heather Anderson (Michael Stanford) of Mondovi; nine grandchildren, Elijah Suhr, Emilyn Suhr, William Sessions (Kali Ridgeway), Joseph Sessions, Rebecka Sessions, Cheyenne Bump, Lakeynn Anderson, Madalyn Stanford, and Carsen Stanford; great-grandchild, Adeline Sessions; seven siblings, Linda (Gary) McClurg of Oconomowoc, Patricia (Roger) Stelzer of Hudson, FL, Jon (Patricia) Price of Springhill, FL, Rebecca (Ray) McDaniel of Bedford, TX, Peter (Brenda) Wergedal of Peshtigo, Paul J. (Cheryl) Wergedal of Fall Creek, and Susan (Tim) Schaefer of Hatfield; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Suzanne (Green) Wergedal, and niece, Tracy Stephens.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Private family burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.