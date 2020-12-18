Cynthia “Cindy” S. Wittmann, 54, of Altoona, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, December 14, 2020.
She was born April 18, 1966, in Glendale Heights, IL, the daughter of Lyle and Marian (Kennedy) Fraley. On December 15, 2012, Cindy married Joseph “Joe” Wittmann in Altoona, WI.
Cindy worked for Hutchinson Technologies, Ashley Furniture, as well as at various group homes in the Eau Claire area. Most recently she worked as a data entry clerk at United Health Group.
Her hobbies were many. She loved crafting, decorating her home and tending to her flowers. She loved feeding her birds, squirrels, and bunnies. Cindy liked attending the races (World of Outlaws and NHRA). She was a big hockey fan and enjoyed attending Minnesota Wild games. Most of all she loved spoiling her three cats, Chloe, Ellie, and Little Bit.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Joe; her mother, Marian Fraley of Louisiana; two brothers, Keith (Nam) Simpson of Wonder Lake, IL; Bill Fraley of Louisiana; one sister, Donna Estes of Elgin, IL; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; and two brothers, Steven and Jimmy Prusak.
A funeral service for Cindy will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. This service will be live streamed on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center Facebook Page. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center. Facemasks will be required to enter the facility. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.