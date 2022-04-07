Cyril “Cy” A. Katzbahn, 86, of Colfax, WI passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.

Visitation will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Mound, WI.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am at the church with Father Tim Welles officiating. Burial will follow services at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Elk Mound. Lunch will follow the burial.

Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.

