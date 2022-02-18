Cyril “Cy” Francis Sirek, age 94 of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, November 29th, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Cyril was born June 9, 1927, on a small dairy farm northeast of Rice Lake, WI, to Frank and Dora (Myerchin) Sirek. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Dobie. He graduated in 7 years from the parish elementary school, after which he was sent to a six-year minor seminary training at St. Procopius Academy and College in Lisle, Illinois. In 1946, he was accepted to the Diocese of Superior (WI), and assigned for his major seminary education to St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee. Upon completing the 6-yr course, he was ordained to the Catholic priesthood by then Bishop Albert Meyer in June of 1952. After 2 years as Asst. Pastor at Holy Rosary Parish in Medford, WI, Cyril was assigned in 1954 by Bishop Joseph Annabring to the Chancery in Superior, and then named Diocesan Chancellor in 1956.
While in Superior, Cyril also served as Pastor of St. William’s Parish just west of Pattison Park, where he led the construction of a new church, dedicated in 1958. Also while in Superior, Cyril formed and led the Cathedral High School concert and marching Band, for 11 years. In 1966, Cyril’s interest in Papal Volunteers for Latin America led to a new assignment as Asst. Natl. Director of the PAVLA program, based in Chicago. Besides U.S. travels recruiting, he also travelled to some 6 Latin American countries, supervising volunteer activities.
In 1968, Cyril petitioned Rome for laicization. It was granted, and he then worked for the Catholic Order of Foresters in public relations and as editor of their monthly magazine. In 1969, he married Mary Kathryn Tracy, and they had sons, Mark and Matthew. In 1975, he accepted the position as Director of Community Relations at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, where he served 18 years.
Cyril is predeceased by his parents, his sister and two brothers, Helen, Rev. Francis and Edward, and by his beloved wife, Mary. He is survived by his brother, Dennis (Doris) Sirek and by his sons Mark Sirek and Matthew (Julie) Sirek, and two beloved grandchildren, Charlie Xavier and Lila Kathryn.
