Dale A. Christianson, born November 14, 1950, passed away on June 1, 2022 in Golden Valley, AZ. He grew up on a dairy farm in Colfax, WI, and graduated from Colfax High School in 1968. He enlisted in the Navy Reserves in 1970 and spent time in the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan aboard the USS Prairie.
Dale married Bev Steinkraus in July 1978. They had two daughters, Sadra and Abra. Dale later married Harmonymoon Whitt in September 2016.
He worked at American Materials for over 30 years, first driving a dump truck and later lowboy. He also drove for Lenertz Trucking, McCabe Construction, and finally ABF Freight. Before he retired, he received the “Safe Driving Award for One Million Miles Accident-Free Driving.” To him, driving trucks was not a job, but something he loved.
Dale also loved horses, all things that go, living in Arizona, and a good campfire. He enjoyed traveling the country in his RV and visiting numerous parks and locations out West. He took great pleasure from visits with his daughters, family, and friends.
Dale is survived by his wife, Harmonymoon; daughters, Abra Christianson and Sadra (Josh) Isaacs; grandsons, Thorin and Bodhi Isaacs; sister, Marsha Wynn; stepchildren, Zachary (Claire) and Hannah Heyn; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Margaret Christianson.
If you wish to share memories of Dale, you are welcome to join Sadra, Abra and Marsha on Sunday, June 19, from 2-4 p.m., 2508 Pomona Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701 (Abra and Sadra’s childhood home). You may also share memories online at https://my.gather.app/remember/dale-christianson.
