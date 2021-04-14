Dale Richard Fenner, 69, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on April 10th, 2021, at the Nazareth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, WI, after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI, to Ervin and Marion (Mueller) Fenner on September 26, 1951, 11 minutes after his twin brother, David. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1970 and enlisted in the Army in 1971. He was honorably discharged in 1973 and was immensely proud of being a veteran and serving his country. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Crossett, on June 16th, 1972 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls, and they have four beautiful daughters together.
Dale was known as a compassionate and generous man. Quick to lend a hand, whether it be to fix his daughters’ cars or butcher a friend’s deer, he never stopped moving. He was a hard worker but always took a merry approach to it, often whistling a tune as he went. He loved music, and his daughters fondly remember him singing them to sleep with his guitar and blaring rock and roll in the pole shed while he worked on his many projects.
Dale was a man who loved life and wanted to be involved in everything he experienced, from coaching his daughters’ softball team to running a small engine repair shop. He was a devoted father and worked multiple jobs to provide for his family. He encouraged his wife when she decided to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. His face shone with pride when he placed the nursing pin on Darlene’s chest at her graduation.
His favorite times were taking walks and hikes in the hills of Chippewa with his family and their many pets, talking about nature, and bringing home treasures they had found. He was a true-romantic and loved sweeping Darlene into his arms to dance & leaving love notes around the house for her to find.
“A love letter to my Mountain Man,
Dale, how do I squeeze our life together into a paragraph? How do I share a story of a man whom I love so dearly? You still took my breath away when you gave me that sideways look of amusement and a crooked smile when I did silly things or when you folded me into your arms and smothering me in your flannel shirt and fuzzy chest? I can still feel you… I will always see you walking through the fields with your cap on, your walking stick, and a bounce in your step, ready to check “the hill” for new tracks or mushrooms. My sweetheart, you have finally won; you are now one love ahead of me. I will be sending my kisses on the clouds; may the wind float them to your lips... “ — Darlene.
Dale will now be taking a journey with a different companion, Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, who will make his path a bright and beautiful one, free from pain, tears, and sorrow.
Dale is survived by his wife, Darlene Fenner, and four daughters, Michelle (Andrew Dickrell and grandchildren Jesse and Emma), Christina Fenner, Joanna Fenner (Choua Her, his cherished fifth daughter with his buddy and grandson Luca), and Rebecca Silvera, (Naad and granddaughter Faeth). His twin brother David, brothers Dennis, Douglas, sisters Ann and Debbie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Florence Mueller; and grandparents, Jesse and Esther Fenner, and his favorite Uncle, Douglas.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Gary Fellenz will be officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com