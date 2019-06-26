Dale Gjestvang

Dale Irene (Haskins) Gjestvang, age 96, was peacefully called to heaven, and reunited with her many family and friends, on June 22, 2019, at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Dale was born to Asa and Maggie (Durst) Haskins August 1, 1922 in Eau Claire County. She was baptized and confirmed by Reverend Aune at Osseo Lutheran Church. Dale attended school in Requa. When Dale was 15, her mother passed away, and Dale had to stay home to take care of her dad, two brothers, and one sister. She developed resilience and determination, which were two qualities that remained with her throughout her life.
On March 1, 1942, Dale married Armen Gjestvang, and they lived in the family farmhouse, until losing Armen’s father and the house, to a fire. Dale enjoyed being active and helping others. She worked for 20 years at the Osseo Hospital and Nursing home and after retirement, continued to help the elderly by caring for them in their homes. She also did many odd jobs, such as babysitting and mowing lawns. Dale loved to knit, crochet and make quilts. She was an active member of the Kings Valley Lutheran Church. Dale, or Dede, as she was affectionately called by many, also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and joined them on many adventures. She was always ready to help her family, and she was proud of all of their accomplishments, big or small.
Dale is survived by three daughters: Linda (Eldon) Larson of Osseo, Merri Jackson of Osseo, and Debra Gjestvang (Calli Bangs) of Minneapolis; seven grandchildren: Angela Larson, Wayne (Jennie) Larson, Jeff Larson (Dawn Fink), Lisa Herman, Jessie Henke, Maggie (Steve) Seefeldt, Peter (Kailie) Pressnall; ten great-grandchildren: Heather Ford, Tyler Henke, Alex Larson, Aidan Larson, Shane Larson, Abigail Henke, Brody Seefeldt, Brenna Seefeldt, Amanda Dubiel and Ian Lewis; six great-great grandchildren: Bentley and Bryce Nelson, Ayla, Arman, Adelo and Anyia Lynn; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers and their spouses, three sisters and their spouses, friends, nieces, great-niece, and nephews.
A funeral service will take place at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Kings Valley Lutheran Church in rural Osseo. A luncheon will be served at the church immediately following the service and burial. Visitation will take place at the church, beginning at 12:00 PM, until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kings Valley Lutheran Church, N47574 Hwy 53, Osseo, WI 54758; Hauge Memorial Library, 50655 Charles St., Osseo, WI 54758 or donation may be made to the charity of your choice in Dale’s name.
“Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is the way I will remember you. If you must remember me with tears and sadness, don’t remember me at all.”
