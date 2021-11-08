Dale DeWayne Heintz, age 88 of Eau Claire, WI, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven after passing away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home with family by his side.
Dale was born April 17, 1933, in Eau Claire, WI, to the late John and Mabel (Grutt) Heintz. He served in the US Army 61st Division during the Korean War. After basic training at Fort Hood, TX, he served in the Headquarters Company at Fairbanks, Alaska, was promoted to Staff Sergeant, and honorably discharged in 1955. He has been a lifelong member of the VFW.
Dale had extensive service training, including General Motors Training School and Dunwoody Automotive Training Center, after which he worked 5 years at Cormican Carburetor and Ignition in Eau Claire. He then worked 18 years as Service Manager for Montgomery Wards in Eau Claire until they closed. On April 1, 1979, Dale founded Appliance Service Company (ASC) which is now located at 2504 London Road, Eau Claire.
Dale was a talented service technician. He could fix anything and enjoyed using those skills to help others. His passion was his successful business, Appliance Service Company. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome (On the Road Again), a late afternoon cocktail and socializing with friends.
Dale is survived by son, John (Judy) Heintz of Arlington, TN; daughter Janet (Dave) Eberhardt of Colfax, WI; son Chris (Ann) Heintz of Louisville, KY; and stepchildren, Ken (Sue) Frank of Eau Claire; Keith Frank of Cadott, WI; Tom (Jackie) Marquardt of Colgate, WI; Karen (Chris) Jacobi of Chippewa Falls, WI; John (Brenda) Marquardt of Hartland, WI; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and his special friend and companion Mary Robertson.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife Constance (Peterson) Heintz, daughter Judy Heintz, his parents, and brother Eugene Heintz.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am.
Following the burial there will be a luncheon at Peace Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire. Memorials to the VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave., Eau Claire are appreciated.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3200 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.