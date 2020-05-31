Dale V. Jackson, 71, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Dale was born April 22, 1949 in Madison, WI to Euel and Doris (Amidon) Jackson. He married Luanne Schulz on August 22, 1970 in Brooklyn, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Luanne of Eau Claire; Son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Jackson of Stoughton; Siblings, Jerry (Antoinette) Jackson of Madison, William Jackson of Black Canyon City, AZ; niece, Linnett Bazinaw of Corpus Christi, TX; nephews, Tim (Rhonda) Muetz of Pheonix, AZ, Todd Muetz of Pheonix, AZ, and Michael (Lisa) Jackson of New Braunfels, TX. He will also be missed by his many in-laws who were very much a part of his life.
He is preceded in death by his Parents; Sister, Donna Muetz; Brother in Law, Dean Muetz and nephews, Gerald Mason and Michael Muetz.
Dale graduated from Oregon High School in 1967, receiving several accolades for achievements as a cornet player in the band. He went on to study at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and earned his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering in 1971. He then accepted a position with the City of Eau Claire in 1972 and worked as a professional engineer for the city his entire career, retiring after 32 years in 2004.
Dale enjoyed his profession as an engineer as it allowed him to be constantly challenged to innovate creative solutions for the needs of the city’s residents. He thoughtfully designed many of the public works projects in the city of Eau Claire and was proud to add aesthetic elements, such as botanical features and walking paths, when possible.
In his free time, Dale was an avid outdoorsman and loved to camp, fish, hunt, golf, boat and ski. He always looked forward to his weekly volleyball games played year-round on a team with several coworkers called the “Court Jesters.” Dale also enjoyed woodworking and created many custom pieces for his home, family, and friends over the years.
In his retirement, Dale was able to achieve his lifelong dream of owning a lake home with wooded property in northern Wisconsin. While enjoying his time there, he took up welding and metalcraft, always interested in learning new skills. He enjoyed creating decorative metal pieces that adorn the gardens of many of his family and friends. Dale always loved to create things he could share with others.
Dale’s passion was spending time outdoors. Each day the weather allowed, he would spend the day outside. He loved maintaining his land, especially behind the wheel of his John Deere tractor. He was constantly learning new things the tractor could help him accomplish. He truly enjoyed creating walking and ATV trails through the woods and doing everything he could to make his property a haven for his family and friends to visit. He loved to capture moments of these visits on film, having a lifelong love of photography. He also cataloged photos of nature and wildlife on his property and created digital slideshows set to music of his photos that he was proud to share with everyone.
Most of all, Dale was a wonderful and loving father and husband who cherished his family.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Special thanks go to Heartland Hospice for providing care and comfort.
